It’s official: Florence Pugh & Zach Braff have ended their relationship

One of the most speculated about relationships in Hollywood has come to an end, as Little Women actress Florence Pugh confirms that she and Scrubs star Zach Braff have called it quits.

In a raw interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Pugh (26) reveals that she and Braff (47) quietly ended their relationship at the beginning of this year.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Florence explained. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together.”

“So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” she added.

From the beginning of their relationship, which began in 2019, Florence and Zach received quite a lot of criticism over their 20 year age gap.

Prior to their break up, Pugh and Braff collaborated on an upcoming drama film, A Good Person, which is set to premiere in March, 2023. Also acting as director and producer for the film, Braff wrote the screenplay with his then girlfriend in mind to play the leading role.

Speaking about the project, the Black Widow actress said, “The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences. It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do.”

Most recently though, Pugh has been receiving quite a lot of buzz for Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, in which she stars opposite pop icon Harry Styles. While there’s no doubt that this upcoming psychological thriller will be revered for it’s artistic vision and unique story-telling, it’s the rather saucy sex scenes depicted in the trailer which has gotten people talking.

However, Florence seems less than pleased by this development, as she commented on her frustrations during the interview. “When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” Pugh remarked.

“Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that. That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

Don’t Worry Darling is due to hit cinemas on September 23, 2022.