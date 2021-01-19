It’s official! A Peaky Blinders film has been confirmed

Fans of hit BBC show Peaky Blinders have been through a rollercoaster of emotions lately.

First it was announced on Monday that filming for season six has commenced, but that this would be the show’s last season, leaving fans bereft and disappointed. However, now it’s been confirmed that the show will go on and continue in another form… a Peaky Blinders film.

Show creator and writer, Steven Knight revealed that the show was back with a bang in a statement on Monday afternoon, adding, “We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it.”

Steven then went on to tease, “While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Tommy Bulfin, Executive Producer for the BBC chimed in saying, “We are very excited that filming for Peaky Blinders has begun and so grateful to everyone for all their hard work to make it happen. Steve's scripts for series six are truly remarkable and provide a fitting send-off which we are sure will delight fans.”

While many fans have been speculating about a possible Peaky Blinders film, it’s now been confirmed by Steven that a Peaky Blinders movie is on the way.

Speaking to Deadline, the show creator said, “Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen.”

For those who don’t know, Peaky Blinders is a British period-drama series following the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the direct aftermath of the First World War, starring Irish heartthrob Cillian Murphy.

Steven also teased us about what’s in store for the show’s final season, saying we’ll “find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher."

We seriously can’t wait!