‘It’s not meant to be’: Nadine Coyle cancels her entire comeback tour

by

Following the release of her comeback solo record, Nadine Coyle has announced that she is cancelling all of her upcoming tour dates. 

The former Girls Aloud star had been set to preform at venues across the UK and Ireland next month, however a statement on her official website has confirmed that the gigs will no longer go ahead. 

"Hi guys, I am so sad to say I’m not able to do the tour at this time. I am so sorry and really wish things were different but for many reasons it is not meant to be," it read. 

The Derry native went on the thank her fans for their continued support and explained how the tour had become "impossible" to achieve. 

"You deserve the best show possible and with such big venues and very little dates it was becoming impossible to achieve what we had wanted to do. Everything is a lesson & this is definitely one for me."

"Thank you for your continued love & support!!!"

Many fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment at the news. 

No word yet on whether or not the tour dates will be rescheduled. 

