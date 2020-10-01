It’s International Coffee Day – become your own barista!

International Coffee Day and to celebrate, Currys PR World is celebrating all things Coffee for the month of October, with exclusive offers on coffee machines in Currys PC World stores nationwide and online at Currys.ie.

With over 150 models available from top brands like De’Longhi and Nespresso, Currys PC World has Ireland’s largest range of pod, bean to cup and espresso machines.

Whether your preference is cappuccino or latte, espresso or americano or if you’re more of an orange mocha frappuccino type, Currys has the machine for you.

Coffee is something that envelopes the senses, from the methodical process of making the perfect cup, to the punchy kick-start it can give your day, and for the month of October Currys PC World is celebrating it in all its glory.

During lockdown many of us had no choice but to start perfecting our own orders at home and Currys PC World saw this reflected in the sales of coffee machines, which, in the height of lockdown over March and April, saw sales online grow by over 1300% YOY.

Bean-to-Cup machines were the most popular machine type, with consumers becoming their own barista!

Coffee Currys PC World is offering 1 In 20 customers the chance to win their money back when they buy a coffee machine €109 or over from any store nationwide as well as online from Currys.ie during the month of October. See www.curryscoffee1in20.com to see how to enter and a full list of terms and conditions.

When it comes to choosing a coffee machine, the options can be overwhelming. Head of Electricals at Dixons Carphone, Jaimie Cantwell, offers a simple guide for those looking to upgrade their home coffee fix.

“One of the first things people realise after purchasing a coffee machine for home is how much money they’ve been spending on takeaways! With the average coffee costing around €3, switching to a home brew, could save you over €1,000 per year, without compromising on flavour.”

“How you take your coffee is such an individual preference so it’s always worthwhile doing some research before you make a purchase. Whether you’re a coffee novice or a wannabe barista, we’ve got a selection for all preferences”

The Beginner:

“If you’re new to the world of coffee and looking for a quick fix at the touch of a button, a coffee pod machine such as the NESPRESSO by Krups Vertuo Next Premium Coffee Machine (€119.99 save €100) is a great option. Many of our pod machines also have integrated milk frothers so you can enjoy everything from an espresso to a latte.

If you have a no fuss approach to coffee, a filter coffee machine like the MORPHY RICHARDS Rose Gold Collection Filter Coffee Machine (€69.99 save €30) could be just the trick, with a pot of coffee ready to pour as you need it, throughout the day.”

The Semi-pro:

“If you’re looking to upgrade your home coffee experience but enjoy the ease of a pod machine, an espresso machine such as the Breville Barista Max (€ 449.99, save €100) is perfect. Taking all the guesswork out of making the perfect cup, this machine, with integrated grinder and milk frother, precisely controls the water temperature and lets you choose between a single or double shot of espresso for your perfect cup”.

The Barista:

“Many of us have been missing our to-go coffee treats over the past few months so if you’re looking to go pro at home, a bean to cup option is as close as you can get!

The De'Longhi Autentica (€829.99) can make all kinds of coffee at the touch of a button.

The integrated grinding technology grinds and moistens the coffee before the brewing process starts, to enhance the flavour, with the option to choose your preferred coffee strength. The manual cappuccinatore heats milk with settings to create smooth velvety milk for a latte or light and frothy for a cappuccino you can either heat-up the milk for a smooth latte or create a velvety milk cappuccino as well as an option to save your preferences to make your morning even easier!”

All items are available from selected Currys PC World stores nationwide or online at Currys.ie