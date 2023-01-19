‘It’s a struggle’: Ireland Baldwin gets candid about pregnancy

Ireland Baldwin has been getting candid about her pregnancy journey so far.

The model revealed on New Year’s Eve that she is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend RAC, otherwise known as Andre Allen Anjos.

However, as excited as she is to become a mother, the 27-year-old has admitted to her 680K Instagram followers that she is really struggling with being pregnant.

Taking to the social media platform last night, Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, posted a lengthy message to explain how she is feeling. “Pregnancy is hard. It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that,” the mum-to-be shared, adding that she has always “wanted a baby with the right person.”

Ireland goes on to reveal that she has struggled with all aspects of pregnancy. “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body,” she penned. “Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into a high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes,” Ireland shared honestly.

Ireland notes that she knows her experience could be worse, but it is still a difficult one. “I know everyone has an entirely different experience and mine is easy compared to most, but f*** it’s a struggle,” she wrote.

However, her struggles are not hindering her excitement to welcome her first child. “And even through all of this, none of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom,” Ireland gushed.

“All of this is still worth it but it’s ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone,” she insisted to her followers in her conclusion.

Since opening up about her pregnancy, Ireland has received a wave of love and support in her comments section.

“Amen to that”, wrote her cousin Alaia Baldwin. “you’re amazing”.

“It’s the hardest thing I have ever done and everyday it feels good and bad,” added makeup artist Amy Oresman. “Know I love you and I am here for you darling.”

“LOVE! You are an inspiration”, commented artist Andrés Reisinger.

Well done to Ireland for being so candid!