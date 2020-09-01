It’s a girl! Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry welcome a daughter

Ed Sheeran is officially a dad!

The Shape Of You singer announced the birth of his daughter this morning and we couldn't be happier for him and his wife Cherry.

The couple welcomed a darling baby girl into the world and we love her name.

Alongside a photo of a pair of baby socks, Sheeran wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter."

The Perfect singer revealed her name is Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. "We are completely in love with her," the new dad gushed.

The name Lyra is of Greek origin and is a constellation name. Her moniker means 'lyre', a string musical instrument, which is perfect for the daughter of the famous musician.

He added: "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"

This is Ed and Cherry's first child together. Huge congratulations to the couple on the birth of their baby girl! What a precious time for them.