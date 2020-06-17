It’s a boy! Tom Parker and wife Kelsey are expecting a son

The Wanted’s Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey have revealed the gender of their second baby. The couple, who are set to welcome their second tiny tot in November, are expecting a baby boy.

The Glad You Came singer shared a photo of him and Kelsey sharing a kiss with blue mist in the background, confirming they’ll be welcoming a son into their family just before Christmas. He captioned the image, “It’s a BOY!!!!”

The singer also posted a photo of his beautiful family sitting on a blanket in the garden. Tom and Kelsey’s daughter Aurelia, who was born in 2019, looks as happy as ever as she stands up with the help of her mum.

Fans of the couple congratulated them on their exciting news, “ahhh congratulations to you both!! I wish nothing but love and happiness for your family.”

Another said, “Soooo happy for the three of you congratulations.”

“I’m crying. Huge congratulation Tom and Kelsey,” another added.

Speaking of their growing family, the All Time Low singer told OK! Magazine, “I don’t know if I’m prepared for it! Aurelia has been a whirlwind and all of a sudden we’ve got another baby on the way!”

Kelsey revealed that she always wanted a big family so is thrilled to be expecting another baby, “I had stopped breastfeeding Aurelia, and that can make you more vulnerable to getting pregnant. I want a big family so I would rather just get it over and done with. I’d like to have three or four, but I don’t know how Tom feels about that.”

We can’t wait to find out what name they pick for their little boy!