It’s a boy! Charley Webb and husband Matthew reveal son’s name

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have finally revealed the name of their third child. The parents welcomed a baby boy on July 26 and have been quiet about his name, until now.

The Emmerdale stars welcomed another son and picked quite the sweet name for their darling boy. In an exclusive interview with OK!Magazine, the actors revealed his name is Ace Gene.

The soapstar announced the birth of her son by sharing a black and white snap of his onesie, but didn't disclose any information at the time. She captioned the snap, "BaByWoLf #3 has joined the crazy gang. We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven."

Charley explained that she had quite the traumatic labour so there's no wonder the mum wanted to enjoy some time alone with her baby boy and family after what she went through.

She told OK!, "The umbilical cord was wrapped around Ace’s neck when he was born. It came off and he was passed to me but I could tell something was wrong. Ace wasn’t breathing at first – so the midwife had to press the panic button."

Their little boy eventually took his first breaths after a few seconds, but the mum and dad admitted it felt like a lifetime.

Matthew shared, "After I knew Ace was okay and breathing, I nearly threw up from the panic. I’d been so worried in those moments."

We're thrilled to hear baby Ace is happy and healthy now. Charley and Matthew are also parents to nine-year-old Buster and three-year-old Bowie.