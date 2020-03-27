It’s a boy! Ashley Banjo and wife Francesca welcome a son

Huge congratulations are in order for Ashley and Francesca Banjo, who have welcomed their second child together. The doting parents posted the sweetest photo of their newborn to confirm the news on Instagram.

Ashley revealed that Francesca gave birth to a healthy baby boy on March 26.

He couldn't help but gush about their darling boy, "On Thursday the 26th March at 6.45pm our son came into the world weighing a healthy 8lbs 15oz. His name is Micah Grace Banjo… Our son, our little ray of light in a dark and uncertain time."

"Francesca and I love him with the deepest part of our hearts,"

We couldn't be happier for Ashley and Francesca. There's no doubt that baby Micah will bring so much joy to their lives during these horrid times.