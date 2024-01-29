It may be cold & dark, but this bronzer guarantees a beautiful Summer glow

A bronzed glow isn’t just for the summer months. As we enter into January, nothing beats the feeling of a golden glow, especially in winter as the grey skies and dull weather begin to draw in. A subtle winter glow can help improve your complexion and give you that mood boost you need on those dreary, dull days. TanOrganic has the perfect solution: The TanOrganic Refillable Bronzer (RRP €34.99).

Ideal for enhancing skin tone or accentuating an existing tan, this non-comedogenic bronzer offers a bronzed luminous finish with highly pigmented colour suitable for all skin tones. TanOrganic takes pride in formulating this product with over 90% organic ingredients, including moisturising sweet almond oil and rosehip oil to strengthen your skin barrier, and natural pigments that mattifies your skin without drying, clogging pores or causing blackheads.

“This bronzer is so clean; it practically whispers sweet nothings to your pores, " says Noelle O’Connor, founder of TanOrganic. “It’s here to enhance, not suffocate you.

What sets this bronzer apart is its commitment to sustainability. The bronzer pan effortlessly pops out of the luxurious gold component, allowing users to purchase refills separately for a sustainable, waste-reducing makeup routine. TanOrganic’s Refillable Bronzer is as kind to your skin as it is to the planet.

TanOrganic empowers their customers to get their winter glow responsibility, making a positive impact on both their skin and the environment. Elevate your beauty routine with TanOrganic, where eco meets glow.

TanOrganic (and sister brand Vegan Tan) also recently announced their recognition as two of the most ethical businesses in the world, having secured a coveted spot on The Good Shopping Guide's prestigious list of the Top 200 Ethical Companies and Brands. Ireland’s reputation for high-quality, natural, and sustainable products in the beauty and cosmetics sector is flourishing. TanOrganic and Vegan Tan are now one the only Irish companies and on a top 25 list of the most ethical beauty companies in the world.

TanOrganic is available on TanOrganic, Dunnes Stores, Millies and CH Tralee.