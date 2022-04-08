It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflick are engaged… again!

Congratulations might be in order for Jennifer Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck, as the couple are seemingly engaged!

Jennifer was spotted sporting a dazzling engagement ring on a very poignant finger while she was out and about shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter Emme.

In photos published by TMZ, you can clearly see the Monster-In-Law actress wearing an impressive piece of jewellery on her ring finger, before Jennifer presumably became aware of the paparazzi, turning the diamond inwards to hide it from view.

While both Jennifer and Ben have yet to comment on these engagement rumours, it’s fair to say that 'Bennifer' fans would be absolutely over the moon to see these two walk down the aisle together after all these years.

J.Lo and Ben were the ‘it couple’ of the early 2000’s, dominating headlines and creating media storms everywhere they went. In fact, they blamed the media hype around them as the reason why they called off their first engagement in 2003, cancelling their wedding mere days before it was due to take place.

‘Bennifer’ came to an end in early 2004, when the couple decided to call things off for good. However, it seems those flames never really died down as just last year, one month after J.Lo ended her relationship with baseball player Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer and Ben were spotted on holidays together, confirming that the two were back together again, nearly 20 years later.

Just recently the pair took another major step in their relationship, as they purchased a $55M mansion in LA together, where they are said to make a home for their blended families.

Jennifer is a mum to her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximillion, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben is a proud dad-of-three to his daughters, 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina and his 10-year-old son Samuel, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.