Isla Fisher reflects on life after her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher has opened up about the aftermath of her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen.

In April of last year, the Wedding Crashers actress confirmed that she had split from the Borat star, and that they had jointly filed for divorce.

Isla and Sacha first met in 2001, and had been married for 13 years. They are continuing to co-parent their three children together.

Now, one year after she announced the end of her marriage, Isla has been opening up about how she has been adjusting.

In an interview with Stellar, the 49-year-old noted that she is hoping to refocus on her career.

“I think because of the challenges that I've gone through in the last two years, I don't see that it will change much,” Isla admitted, referring to her split from Sacha.

“I definitely am trying to focus more on myself professionally, something that was always on the backburner. I always put motherhood first but everyone's a lot older now,” the Confessions of a Shopaholic star explained further.

“Obviously my kids are always going to come first – every parent feels that way – but it is nice to go back to work and feel of value or be able to contribute at least to the arts in a way that's meaningful to me,” she added.

Last year, Isla and Sacha released a joint statement to confirm their split, writing: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

The former couple added that they “forever share in our devotion and love for our children.”

Speaking to The Times in February, Isla admitted that the divorce process has been a struggle.

“It’s the most difficult thing that I’ve been through and I’ve learnt so much about myself in the process,” she confessed, adding: “I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents."