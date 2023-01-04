Irish YouTuber Melanie Murphy announces birth of second child

Melanie Murphy is now a mum-of-two!

The Irish author and YouTube star has just announced that she has given birth to her second child with her husband, Thomas O’Rourke. The pair have welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.

Melanie shared the exciting news on her Instagram stories earlier today, with a brief update for her followers from her hospital room.

"Best. Day. Ever", the mum-of-two wrote in her caption. "Going to take a few days offline but wanted to let you all know that we're doing really well & it went unbelievably smoothly this time! So healing," Melanie gushed.

"Thank you SO much for all of the messages of well wishes and love! Xxxx", she added.

In June of this year, Melanie announced that she and Thomas were expecting another baby. “My Christmas gift arrived very early this year”, the Glass Houses author penned sweetly in her caption, alongside a photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

Throughout her second pregnancy, Melanie was incredibly candid with her 118K Instagram followers about her experiences with prenatal depression. “I genuinely thought that because my first went relatively smoothly, that any and all pregnancies for me would be similar,” the 33-year-old wrote in September. “LOL how naive and cocky I was!”

Melanie and Thomas have been together since 2017, after having missed opportunities to date since they were teenagers. In March 2020, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony, after Covid restrictions forced them to postpone their huge wedding celebrations.

Just a few days later, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child. In October 2020, they became parents to a baby boy, choosing not to share his name or face online. Two years later, in March of this year, Melanie and Thomas finally got to re-do their special wedding day, in the company of their loved ones and the new addition of their son.

Congratulations to the happy family on their latest arrival!