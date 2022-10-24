Irish woman falls 60 feet and dies while on holiday in Mallorca

The Department of Foreign Affairs has shared the tragic news that a 75-year-old Irish tourist has died in Mallorca, after suffering a significant fall while on a hiking trip.

The woman, who has not yet been named, was hiking with 12 other Irish holidaymakers when she lost her balance and fell over 60 feet.

The incident occurred around midday on Sunday on the popular Spanish island. The woman fell at the Pas d’en Segarra, a small overhang on a cliff. The group had been hiking the five-hour-long Puig Roig route, a beautifully scenic area which is popular with both tourists and locals in Mallorca.

Numerous emergency services were immediately called to the scene after the woman fell, including police mountaineers and firefighters. Unfortunately, the tourist’s life could not be saved, and her body was subsequently transferred via a helicopter to Mallorca’s Inca Hospital.

Further details of the incident are still to be discovered, such as where in Ireland the woman was from, or whether or not any of her loved ones were a part of the hiking group.

In a press statement, the Mallorcan Civil Guard confirmed that the tragic accident had taken place.

“A 75-year-old Irish woman died… after suffering an accident while she was doing a hike in the area,” they noted.

“The victim fell from a height of around 20 metres after losing her balance, suffering serious head injuries which caused her death in the place where she had her accident,” they added.

A postmortem is due to take place at some stage today, and a routine investigation has begun by a local court in Mallorca.

Members from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs have been assigned to the family of the woman, and are providing consular assistance to help them through this difficult time.