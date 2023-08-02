Irish skincare brand Holos wins big at the annual Global Green Beauty Awards

Irish skincare brand Holos won big recently with four accolades, at the annual Global Green Beauty Awards. Now in their fourth year, the 2023 Global Green Beauty Awards celebrates the best of green and clean beauty brands. With over 650 entries for 2023, the competition was stiff. The focus is on Green & Clean beauty products which are ethical, natural, organic, vegan, zero waste, promoting wellbeing or cruelty free (not all at once).

Holos had three GOLD winners in the Awards, including:

This is More Multi-Use Plant Oil in the category 'Best Organic Skincare Product'

Get Better Butter from the Holos also from 'This is More' range won in the 'Best Shea Butter Product'

This is More Facial & Eye Serum won the 'Editor's Choice' Award.

The Super Natural Activity Triple Lipid Replenish Cream came Highly Commended in the 'Best Vegan anti-ageing product' category.

This is More Multi-Use Plant Oil 100ml (RRP €40)

This is More Multi-Use Plant Oil with organic rosehip, juniper and lime is ideal for cleansing and makeup removal and makes the perfect bath oil, massage oil, moisturising body and facial oil, as well as serving as a nourishing hair oil and a nail and cuticle oil too.

This is More Get Better Butter 100ml (RRP €40)

This is More Get Better Butter is a rich buttery cream that is excellent for very dry skin, on the face or body. It forms a barrier to lock moisture in, resulting in smoother softer skin. Also ideal for sensitive skin, its organic cocoa and shea butters are antioxidant rich, hydrating and softening.

Collagen boosting, vitamin rich shea butter, and natural antioxidants, jojoba and grapeseed, in the multi-tasking cream help protect the skin from the signs of ageing, while juniper and lime are anti-bacterial and gentle on sensitive skin.

This is More Facial and Eye Serum 30ml (RRP €40)

This is More Facial and Eye Serum is a super hyaluronic acid hydrator for the face, eyes and neck which is lightly formulated, meaning there is no need for separate eye product. The natural anti-ageing serum is an easy-to-use treatment that maintains skin hydration and reduces the visibility of fine lines, keeping skin youthful and fresh. A super charged all-rounder, This is More serum works on scar tissue too and for dry skin patches anywhere.

Super Natural Activity Triple Lipid Replenish Cream 100ml (RRP €45)

The Super Natural Activity Triple Lipid Replenish Cream includes Ceramide, cholesterol and essential fatty acid boosting for dry and mature skin. Plant powered and lightly infused with frankincense, lavender and sweet orange. Protects against inﬂammation, rosacea, acne, helps to reduce ﬁne lines and aids in repair of the skin.

The innovative Holos skincare brand, handmade in County Wexford, is a range of 100% plant-derived, vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly products. Its natural products are multi-award-winning, so much so, the brand’s popularity has recently seen it launched on the U.S market.

The Holos ‘This is More’ collection is multifunctional and multi-beneficial skincare that is plant-based and like food for the skin, brand owner Niamh Hogan says.

“We are thrilled to have our small Irish brand acknowledged on the international skincare stage. We are dedicated to innovative products that bring real benefits to the skin, while also being committed to natural plant ingredients and sustainability”.

The award-winning products and the complete Holos range are available online at www.holosskincare.com and from pharmacies nationwide.