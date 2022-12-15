Irish peacekeeper tragically dies after attack in Lebanon

An Irish soldier who was part of the UN peacekeeping force has tragically lost his life and a number of others have been injured.

The incident occurred when a convoy came under attack in Lebanon on Wednesday, December 14, when it was travelling to Beirut.

After the vehicle carrying the soldiers came under fire, one member of the peacekeeping force was pronounced dead in hospital, while one other is being treated for serious injuries. Two more soldiers had minor injuries.

The Defence Forces released a statement detailing the incident. They explained, “It is with deep regret that Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the death of one of our peacekeepers in a serious incident in Lebanon last night”.

“On 14 December 2022 at approx 21.15hrs (Irish time), a serious incident took place involving members of 121st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL”.

“A convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut came under small arms fire”.

“Four personnel were taken to Raee Hospital, near Sidon as a result of the incident. One soldier was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and another has undergone surgery and is in a serious condition. The other two soldiers are being treated for minor injuries”.

They added, “The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured and are safe & accounted for”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin released a statement saying, “We are deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of life of one of our peacekeepers in Lebanon, and the serious injuries to another”.

“It is a reminder to us all of the extraordinary sacrifices our peacekeepers make, in at times hostile and very dangerous environments”.

Óglaigh na hÉireann can confirm the name of the the soldier killed on active service whilst serving in UNIFIL this morning. 869674 Private Seán Rooney, a member of the 27 Infantry Battalion and a native of Newtwoncunningham, Co Donegal. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/j7N6l7F6i6 — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) December 15, 2022

Táinaiste Leo Varadkar also made a statement online which reads, “We unite in grief at the loss of a brave Irish soldier serving #Ireland and the @UN in Lebanon, and pray for a speedy recovery for the injured”.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved family, and with the families of the injured. We salute the bravery of all concerned”.

President Michael D. Higgins also spoke on the devastating incident, “It is with the deepest sorrow that I was this morning informed of the news of the death of a member of the Defence Forces serving on a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon”.

“As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work, or how the members of our Defence Forces serving on peacekeeping missions abroad risk their lives every day in order to build and maintain peace in conflict zones across the world”.