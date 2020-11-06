Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind appeals for your support this Christmas

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind charity, which helps those who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism, has been significantly impacted by Covid-19. All major fundraisers and community fundraising such as church gate and retail collections, festivals and fairs were all cancelled from March onwards.

When you consider the loss of such activities against a background where it costs €5 million per annum to run the charity and that the organisation is reliant on the public interactions for 85% of these running costs its clear the devastating impact the pandemic has had.

Let’s give some perspective on the amazing work that they do:

42 dogs are currently going through training. By the end of 2021, a further 100 will be brought through our training programmes.

86 puppies currently being puppy raised who need to continue their formal training.

Over 200 applications for our Assistance Dog Programme when the waiting list opened in September.

Now more than ever Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind needs support as we aim to change as many lives as we can this year and beyond into 2021 and 2022.

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is asking the public to support their Christmas campaign by purchasing:

A ticket for their annual car raffle, in association with Ford Ireland (The draw for the winner of the 2021 Ford Focus takes place on 22 December) A copy of their ‘For the Love of Dogs 2021 Calendar’ A gift from their online shop Or by simply donating.

All items are available on www.guidedogs.ie.