Irish girl in critical condition after almost drowning in Spanish hotel pool

A seven-year-old Irish girl is fighting for her life in a Spanish hospital after almost drowning in a hotel pool.

The young girl was rushed to intensive care after the incident took place on Monday afternoon.

It is understood that she remains in critical condition at Son Espases Hospital, which is situated in Mallorca’s capital of Palma.

A spokeswoman for a regional government-run emergency coordination centre said that they received a call about the incident at around 3.40pm on Monday after the girl was spotted in the pool by lifeguards.

The spokeswoman said, “They performed CPR on her after pulling her out of the water because she had gone into cardiac arrest. Paramedics continued to try to revive her after reaching the scene and got her breathing again in the back of the ambulance”.

The hotel that the girl was rushed to hospital from, which is an hour away from the Son Espases Hospital, has been named as HYB Eurocalas hotel. It is in the east coast resort of Calas de Mallorca. Online, the four star hotel describes itself as a family-friendly aparthotel.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson has said they are providing all of the assistance they possibly can. They added, “As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case”.