Irish fragrance experts, Max Benjamin, launch Room Mist Collection

Max Benjamin, Ireland’s leading purveyors of luxury scents, is launching a brand-new range, Room Mists. Having become a household name since launching almost 30 years ago, Max Benjamin has become synonymous with beautiful scents in the form of diffusers and candles. In the past decade the brand has diversified with car fragrances, hand sanitisers, electronic diffusers and more. The latest innovation from Max Benjamin is a collection of Room Mists with tantalising fragrances to transport one to the Mediterranean.

The new natural Room Mists, priced at €25, come in 100ml recyclable glass bottles with chrome lid and spray cap, like all Max Benjamin products the design is sleek and neutral, perfect for any décor scheme. One bottle will last approximately four months, made in Ireland and vegan, the product is perfect for freshening up a room or adding a sensational scent to home fabrics. The new Room Mist collection has launched with two signature scents, with more due to be added in the coming months. The available scents include:

French Linen Water – A firm customer favourite, the scent is reminiscent of evenings on the veranda in Provence, overlooking fields of fresh lavender. This romantic floral aroma naturally boasts notes of lavender, sweet orange, petitgrain and citrus. The scents mingle in perfect harmony to add a fresh sweetness to any room, instantly transporting one to a summer evening in the south of France.

Acqua Viva – Originally part of the Amalfi Collection, Acqua Viva was recently added to the classic range of scents available from Max Benjamin, due to the sheer popularity of the energising aroma. Conjuring up visions of crisp, warm nights in Positano or Capri, the fragrance has top notes of mandarin, orange, lemon and cassis lead to a heart of cardamom and pepper with underlying base notes of musk, amber and cedarwood.

The Max Benjamin Room Mist collection allows users to bring the summertime into their home, the enchanting scents invoke feelings of summer nights in warmer climates, relaxation and tranquillity. The products are available to purchase online at www.maxbejamin.com and with select luxury retailers nationwide.

On the new launch, Mark Van den Bergh, Brand & Creative Director of Max Benjamin said: “Our customers are always keen on new ways to bring Max Benjamin fragrances into their homes, and we always listen to what our customers want. We have taken two of our most popular scents and delivered them in a new and innovative way. Like with all Max Benjamin products, quality is at the forefront so the development of these beautiful room mists has been rigorous and we are completely confident that our valued customers will be thrilled with the outcome. The scents are stunning and transformative for any space. Warm nights in the Mediterranean have certainly been missing from our lives over the past 18 months, so we hope these products bring not only a beautiful fragrance to our customers’ homes, but also a little bit of joy.”

For more information visit www.maxbenjamin.com.