Irish Cancer Society pleads for cheaper suncream amid skin cancer rise

The Irish Cancer Society has been highlighting the increasing cost of suncream, following a rise in skin cancer diagnoses.

Amid the campaign, a mum-of-six has now spoken out about her recent experience with skin cancer.

Deirdre Bonass, a single mum-of-six from Wexford, is currently recovering from treatment after she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma skin cancer.

Deirdre has since chosen to tell her story in a bid to encourage the Government to lower the cost of suncream.

For her treatment, the 56-year-old had to apply a chemotherapy cream to her face, which has resulted in her skin breaking out into blisters and spots, as well as a burning sensation similar to “rubbing a hot iron over your face”.

“I am so thankful that there was a treatment available to me and that the effects on my skin were temporary. My skin is now almost back to normal and although the treatment was severe, it was a lifeline to me,” she admitted.

Deirdre then went on to ask the public to be safe and protected when out in the sun. However, she also echoed the Irish Cancer Society's worries that people can't afford to buy suncream.

“Suncream can be expensive, particularly if you are trying to keep the kids safe in the sun,” she explained.

“I know I have used suncream sparingly in the past because you’re trying to stretch out how long a bottle lasts. If we want people to protect their skin, we have to make it more affordable,” she insisted.

According to a recent study carried out by the Irish Cancer Society, seven in 10 people say suncream is too expensive, and one in 10 say they do not wear it because they can’t afford to buy it.

Around 13,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every year in Ireland, making it the country’s most common cancer. The National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) has previously expressed concerns that they expect these figures to double by 2040.