Irish brand ‘The Handmade Soap Company’ launch first-ever range for the guy in your life

Ireland’s kindest brand, The Handmade Soap Company, has today announced the release of its first-ever complete men’s range. Best known for their luxury, handmade range of natural hand, body and home fragrance products, the beloved Irish brand’s new range for men includes a beard oil, hair and body wash, shaving gel, after-shave balm, a bar of soap, and an all-natural deodorant, all carefully considered and handmade for men. Brand Founder, Donagh Quigley, was Inspired by famed perfumers Frederic Malle and Jean Claude Ellena, when creating the signature scent for this new range, using a complex mix of pure essential oils, from hay to pink pepper, and bitter orange.

Developed and produced in the brand’s mill in Co. Meath, the launch of this new range will offer a much needed, and widely available all-natural and truly sustainable alternative to the myriad of men’s wash and grooming products on our shelves, where 100% natural ingredients are rare and greenwashing is common.

The Handmade Soap Company Hair & Body Wash – RRP €14



Recent nationally representative research conducted by the brand found that:

88% of Irish men admit to wanting to care more about sustainable practices and natural ingredients when selecting the wash and grooming products they choose to purchase.

70% of Irish men believe that the selection of sustainable and natural wash and grooming products available to them is inferior in comparison to what is available to Irish women

45% of Irish men would like to be purchasing environmentally sustainable wash and grooming products

45% of Irish men would rather be using wash and grooming products that are made from 100% natural ingredients

The Handmade Soap Company Shaving Gel – RRP €15



Speaking of his process when creating the bespoke scent for this new men’s range, Brand Founder Donagh Quigley explained:

“We only use essential oils to fragrance our products, in line with our Ecocert and Cosmos Natural accreditations. So I had to be creative about what I could use. After much searching for specialty natural fragrance merchants, I stumbled across the most amazing Hay Absolute, which is a concentrated version of an extract of Hay. This was then married with pink pepper which gives a much rounder and softer heat than the sharper and much more readily available black peppercorn. The scent was then lifted by Bitter Orange and Cardamom and then balanced with Cedarwood and Geranium. This is a complex but not complicated blend that I am really proud of. I am not allowed to pick a favourite child but if I could…”

The Handmade Soap Company After Shave Balm – RRP €18



Now two years in the making in Co. Meath, the all-natural, all-sustainable men's range has been designed to satisfy the demands of the modern, sustainability-conscious man and embodies the true spirit of this family business. Namely cruelty-free products made with ethically sourced ingredients and fully sustainable packaging. In fact, all packaging is screen printed and has no outer packaging which the brand sees as the next step up on their sustainable journey.

The Handmade Soap Company Beard Oil – RRP €18



Speaking on the brand’s growth over the years and his unyielding determination to see The Handmade Soap Company become the kindest brand in the world, Donagh said:

“Our story began with myself and my wife Gemma creating soaps by hand in our kitchen. As our business grew, nature always remained our grounding force. We quite literally would not be able to make our products without natural ingredients. Receiving the B Corp accreditation last year was one of my proudest moments in our business journey. B Corp is one of the most demanding certifications and evaluates a brand’s social and environmental impact, with over 300 questions about governance, workers, communities and impact on the environment. B Corp is a global movement of people using business as a force for good, and we are extremely happy to now be one of very few Irish brands to be a part of that change.”

Bitter Orange & Pink Pepper Soap – RRP €7



The men’s range is packaged in a distinctive stripped-back geometric repeat pattern with a colour palette chosen to represent the scent of bitter orange and pink pepper. The new men's range is available to purchase at all The Handmade Soap Company stockists, including Arnotts, Avoca and Kilkenny Design, as well as online at www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie with prices ranging from RRP €7 to €18.