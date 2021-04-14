‘Lash Dolls’ launch new products whilst salons remain shut.

When her salon doors closed due to Covid-19, savvy Irish Lash Dolls Beauty owner innovated, invented and adapted to the new at-home wellness trend with a new range now available online including strip lashes that mimic lash extentions and a clever new lash shampoo.

Lash Dolls Beauty Salon and Training Academy owner, Karen Grehan had thriving beauty salons in Rathoath, Co Meath and Dublin City Centre when the pandemic closed her businesses literally in the blink of an eye in March 2020. Karen specialises in eyelash treatments and lash lifts which have become a burgeoning beauty trend, especially now as everyone is wearing masks. When her award-winning salons closed, the mum of five took a breath, had a digital makeover and moved her focus to ecommerce but also invented a range of tools and products that have not ever been available in Ireland before.

The beauty industry has been among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with salons forced to keep their doors shut even longer than most other businesses. Karen has only been able to open her salons for 5 out of 12 months in the last calendar year and many salons have been forced to close their doors permanently because of restrictions. However, as people spend more time at home, many hours on Zoom and social media the only way to socialise, personal appearance standards can’t entirely slip so there is now a significant demand for DIY home beauty treatments.

Karen noticed that #selfie, #instamoment and #outfitoftheday posts were more prevalent than ever and beauty buffs were vigorously taking part in competitions online. The number of Google searches for DIY beauty treatments has not only doubled, but quadrupled since March and April 2019, with over a million related queries. Searches for DIY lash lifts are at an all-time high and near the top of the list. This is not surprising as eyelash extensions and treatments have now become almost as popular as manicure or hair removal with a slew of celebrity devotees like Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Megan Fox, Cristina Aguilera, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. According to a recent ABC News Report, the global lash industry is expected to reach a whopping $1.5 billion industry in the next five years.

Squeaky Clean Eyelash & Brow Shampoo set at €15.00

This lash and brow shampoo set has been formulated with gentle ingredients for amazingly clean lashes and brows. It removes all residue from brow soap, laminated brow products and brow gel without pulling at brow hairs or causing damage. It instantly removes stubborn mascara, eye makeup and brow products in seconds. This product is a new best friend for busy make-up artists and professionals as the formula allows them to clean all lash extensions and brows thoroughly and quickly without any damage or lash loss. It also works brilliantly for beauty buffs at home with retail strip lashes to remove glue and mascara so they can be used again and again. .

Luxury Strip Lashes at €8

These Luxury Strip Lashes add to the length, curl, fullness, and thickness of natural eyelashes and are the closest thing to mimic lash extensions on the market. The lightweight strip has a thin band for perfect, seamless and easy application. Only the highest quality PBT fibres are used so they are super soft and fluffy. They are washable and reusable up to 20 times especially when cleaned with the Lash Dolls Squeaky Clean Shampoo. Multiple styles available including the full volume Coco lashes, the extra-long Princess style, the glamorous Roxy style and chic Dolly lashes.

Lash Dolls Beauty Luxury Strip Lashes at €8 are now available from www.lashdolls.ie as well as a comprehensive range of professional lash and eyebrow products and tools including the Diamond Coated Lash Sealant, Squeaky Clean Eyelash and Brow Shampoo Set and the innovative new Enchanted Wand.

As well as developing her professional ranges, Karen runs busy beauty training academies from her Lash Dolls Beauty Salons but since March of last year, they are only available online. These courses are open to beauty professionals and also anyone with an interest in learning about lash treatments. In the future, Karen hopes to open a full Lash Dolls Beauty Academy at larger premises in Dublin city centre.

See www.lashdolls.ie for more information and to shop the full comprehensive Lash Dolls Beauty range.