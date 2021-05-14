Irish brand FitPink launches Summer Collection & you’ll want it all!

Donegal based clothing company FitPink Athleisure has just launched its new Summer 2021 collection, which includes new high quality athleisure pieces designed to take you from the gym to the sofa to the great outdoors, whilst looking your best and feeling comfortable. Since launching in 2019, FitPink has become one of the best-known Irish athleisure brands earning them over 2000 5-star reviews due to the comfort, quality and fit of the clothing.

The summer 2021 collection sees new additions such as Elevate Leggings added in eye-catching shades designed with brighter days in mind. These pieces will lift your mood and encourage you to get moving in comfort, or lounge around in comfort!

Highlights of the collection include:

Elevate Leggings in Forest Green/Bright Blue €49.95

Seamless Compression Leggings in Azure Blue €49.95

Knot Back Cotton Vest in Lime/White/Baby Blue/Coral/Baby Pink €25

Seamless Compression Shorts in Black €45.00

FitPink Fitness is available to buy online at www.fitpinkfitness.com and is available from a size 6-18.