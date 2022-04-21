Irish blogger Sinéad De Butléir ties the knot in Spain

Irish fashion blogger Sinéad De Butléir took to Instagram to share snaps of her big day to her 57.8K followers.

In the photo captioned, “Mr & Mrs McGinley”, Sinéad looked stunning in a flowing strapless white gown and floor-length veil. Her dress was from Love Ellie Bridal boutique. The blogger’s bouquet was beautiful and included white roses amongst greenery.

Friends of the blogger rushed to the comments to share their congratulatory messages for the happy couple. Fashion blogger Clémentine MacNeice wrote, “Absolutely stunning!!! Huge congrats Sinead”.

Another blogger Louise Cooney penned, “Awh huge congrats”, with the late Gerry Ryan’s daughter Bonnie adding, “Gorgeous, massive congratulations xxx”.

Her new husband Eamonn looked dapper in black three-piece suit and bowtie.

The wedding took place in Nerja, Spain, where the blue skies and sunny weather looked fabulous. The couple are keeping the party going and are enjoying day two of their celebrations today.

Sinéad celebrated her hen night in style with an 80’s themed night surrounded by friends dressed in clothes to match. She also had a family hen party where the bride stunned in white trousers and a white net top.

De Butléir, now McGinley, is from Kilkenny but is based in Dublin for work. She recently graduated from UCD with a Masters in Leadership, Management & Innovation in Healthcare.

The former Kilkenny Rose and her hubby Eamonn had been long-term partners for quite some time and finally got engaged in Santorini, Greece in 2019.

Huge congratulations to the happy couple with this new and exciting chapter of their lives.