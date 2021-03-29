Irish athleisure brand Powercut has launched their Spring collection

From workout wear, to dresses and skirts, women’s clothing often lacks sufficient pockets and storage space. Functionality in clothing is vital for daily life and exercise as we now all live lives that require us to carry our essentials throughout our weekly routines.

Powercut identified this demand for practicality in the Irish market in 2020. Upon research, the Irish athleisure leader found that while it is possible to find leggings with external pockets, there was a need for more products that catered for different forms of activity. This is when Powercut set out to create a Spring collection that would meet their customer’s product needs and wants. With pockets and practicality, Powercut’s new collection will ensure you have somewhere to store your essentials while engaging in any kind of fitness routine.

After months of research and product development, Powercut created the highly sought after FNCTL Pocket Leggings, FNCTL Pocket Sports Bra and FNCTL Pocket Shorts with practical internal, external and panel pockets.

FNCTL Pocket Sports Bra – €32

The FNCTL Pocket Sports Bra is the product we never knew we needed. The phone pocket bra is created with a racerback panel pocket to slot your phone into while wearing, and it also contains headphone wire cut out slots to avoid that awkward wire tangle.

Finally, you’ll no longer need to wear an armband phone holder while running! The sports bra also has a double fabric front panel, is chafe resistant and is moisture wicking.

It is available in two colours: Black and white. Size range is from size 6 to 16.

FNCTL Pocket Leggings – €55

The FNCTL Pocket Leggings contain every feature you could need in one pair of leggings.

The leggings consist of dual external pockets suitable for carrying bigger items such as your phone and an internal key/card pocket for your smaller essential items. They are high waisted and are made with thick, high quality material. The FNCTL Pocket Leggings also contain reflective dots on the outer leg suitable for dim light walking or running, ensuring safety while wearing.

The leggings are available in three colours: Black, Navy and Dark Grey. Size range is from size 8 to size 20.

Craig Mulhall, Co-Founder of Powercut, commented on the launch of the FNCTL pocket collection, ‘’Practicality is everything! Powercut is focused on developing products that aren’t just about fashion, we are true believers in function. FNCTL is an idea that informs part of our new collection, to focus on life and movement and how people need more clothing storage options to complement their lifestyles.’’

Powercut’s Spring Collective also includes a variety of other athleisure products including joggers, high support sports bras and hoodies.

Visit Powercut Athleisure to check out the full Spring collection.