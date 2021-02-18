Athleisure brand launch initiative to donate clothing to Simon

Irish athleisure brand Powercut has launched an initiative to donate much needed clothing to the Dublin Simon Community to clothe the homeless. From today, 15th February, to 21st February, for every sports bra or pair of leggings purchased on Powercut , the Irish athleisure brand will donate the same items to the Dublin Simon Community Outreach and Health & Wellness programmes.

The clothing donated will be used for the comfort of those sleeping rough, along with the homeless community that are supported by the Dublin Simon Community Health & Wellness programme, in order to promote exercise for personal and mental wellbeing.

From the very first day Powercut launched, Founders Craig Mulhall and Brónagh McKay have been passionate about helping those in need.

Craig Mulhall, Co-Founder of Powercut, commented on the launch of the initiative, ‘Since the launch of Powercut in 2019 , we have aimed to help those that need it most. The Covid-19 pandemic drove our desire to support others further, starting with the campaign we ran for healthcare staff from April to September.’

Founders Craig Mulhall and Brónagh McKay

He continued, ‘But for me, it’s a family thing, as I was always taught the importance of helping those who need it most. Growing up, clothing drives for Fr. Peter McVerry was a yearly fixture in my life, and the importance of supporting our communities was instilled in me. The homeless crisis in Ireland is something that continually upsets me and being able to do anything at all to support is personally very important , and also for Powercut. To have a bigger platform to now do so is an honour.’

This is the second time Powercut will match their sales and donate clothing to the Dublin Simon Community in this way. In 2020, they donated €10,500 worth of leggings and sports bras, equating to 253 pairs of leggings, and 175 sports bras.

Powercut project they will donate an additional €25,000 worth of clothing to those in need this week. This would equate to 600 pairs of leggings and 400 sports bras. Two items that are always in demand.

This charitable cause can be supported by visiting Powercut and purchasing any leggings or sports bra from 15th to 21st February.