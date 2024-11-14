Irish actor confirmed as part of this week’s The Late Late Show lineup

RTÉ have revealed their lineup for this Friday’s edition of The Late Late Show!

As he continues his worldwide press tour for Gladiator II, Irish acting superstar Paul Mescal will be joining Patrick Kielty for his first sit down Irish television interview. Ahead of the blockbuster’s release, the BAFTA winning actor will be chatting about working with director Ridley Scott, his friendship with Saoirse Ronan and coming home to his family.

U2 bassist Adam Clayton will also be live in the studio this week to talk about his new documentary for RTÉ. Titled Ballroom Blitz, it focuses on the Irish showband scene of the 60s and 70s and how it is in his blood. Adam will also reflect on U2’s 40-day residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, and share some exciting news regarding previously unheard U2 tracks.

Fellow chat show host Graham Norton will be telling Patrick about the inspiration for his fifth bestselling novel, Frankie. Graham will reveal his regrets on the one guest he missed out on interviewing early in his career, and the Irish broadcaster will also confess why he decided to leave his long running radio show.

Cork woman Samantha Barry will spill all the details about her new role as Glamour magazine's first Global Editorial Director, life in New York after the recent election in the United States, and what it was like to dance with Beyoncé at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Returning home from Florida, comedian, actor and writer Brendan O’Carroll will give a glimpse into the return of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, which will be bouncing back onto our screens this Christmas. He’ll also chat about his live show, The Musical for Moore Street, which will be touring across Ireland in the coming weeks.

Lastly, Altan – an Irish folk music band from Donegal, which is led by Mairead Ní Mhaonaigh – will be providing some glorious live music, ahead of their tour around Ireland.

The Late Late Show will be airing this Friday (November 15) on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.