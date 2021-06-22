Irish 14-year-old to star opposite Olivia Colman in upcoming film

A massive congratulations are in order for this young Irish teenager, Charlie Reid, who has landed the role of a lifetime as he’s been cast in an upcoming film with The Crown’s Olivia Colman.

14-year-old Charlie will star alongside the Oscar-winning actress in a brand new film, Joyride, which is due to begin filming in Co. Kerry this summer.

Kildare teenager Charlie has been cast in the role of Mully, a confident yet vulnerable young scallywag who forms an unlikely friendship with Colman’s character, Joy.

Charlie was up against 1,500 applicants who sent in taped auditions for this illustrious role. However, it seems that Charlie’s “pure, raw talent” caught the director’s attention.

Speaking to The Guardian, Joyride director Emer Reynolds said Charlie “has pure, raw talent – and that special something that all great actors have.”

When Olivia and Charlie met for the first time over Zoom last week, The Favourite actress was undoubtedly impressed by the young teen. “He totally blew me away,” Colman gushed, adding, “He’s clearly got it all. I’m going to have to really up my game. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Meanwhile, Charlie’s father, Dominic Reid, couldn’t be more proud of his 14-year-old son, as he commented, “He’s just thrilled … As a parent, to see your 14-year-old smile from ear to ear is pretty incredible.”

Previously he has been involved with and passionate about amateur theatre, but this is Charlie’s first major film role. Reflecting on his aspirations within the acting industry, director Emer Reynolds feels “confident that this will be the beginning of an incredible journey for him.”