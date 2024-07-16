Ireland’s fav gin brand Hendrick’s Gin unveils 3 delish cocktails for summer

This summer, Ireland’s #1 super-premium gin brand, Hendrick’s Gin, unveils three deliciously refreshing summer cocktail recipes. These bespoke creations are designed to inspire cocktail enthusiasts across the emerald isle, encouraging them to indulge in the sophisticated art of mixology with Hendrick’s Gin. As delectable as each recipe is, each can be easily mastered by cocktail making experts and novices alike! Hendrick’s Gin has long been celebrated for its exceptionally refreshing taste and highly unusual distillation process, which sets it apart from ordinary gins. Distilled in small batches using the rare “Carterhead” style and infused with its distinct cucumber and rose petals, Hendrick’s offers a unique flavour profile that is both refreshing and sophisticated.

Hendrick’s invites cocktail lovers to embark on a sensory journey with these easy yet delectable cocktail recipes, perfect for enjoying this summer at home.

Cucumber Spritz

Ingredients:

Hendrick’s Original (30ml)

Sugar syrup (10ml)

Lemon juice

Soda water

3 cucumber wheels and mint leaves to garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a wine glass.

Top with soda water.

Garnish with cucumber wheels and mint leaves.

Hendrick’s Martini

Ingredients:

Hendrick’s Original Gin

Dry Vermouth

Cucumber slice

Method:

Stir Vermouth and Hendrick’s Gin over ice cubes in a mixing glass.

Strain into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Wildgarden Cup

Ingredients:

Hendrick’s Original (35ml)

Lemon juice (25ml)

Sugar syrup (25ml)

Soda water

4 raspberries, 6 mint leaves, and 3 cucumber wheels to garnish

Method:

Fill a glass with cubed ice.

Add raspberry and mint to the glass, then add Hendrick’s Original, lemon juice, and sugar syrup. Gently mix.

Top with soda water, gently mix again, and garnish with cucumber wheels, mint leaves, and raspberries.

Hendrick’s Gin Marketing Manager for Ireland, Emma Slevin, says of these deliciously refreshing cocktails: “Each of these recipes showcases the delightful and unique characteristics of Hendrick’s Gin, perfect for the warmer days. Whether it’s the beautifully light Wildgarden Cup, the elegant Cucumber Spritz, or the classic Hendrick’s Martini, these cocktails are sure to add a touch of refreshing sophistication to any summer gathering.”

For more delightfully unusual cocktail creations, visit Hendrick's Gin Cocktails.