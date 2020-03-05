Ireland’s Eurovision song announced and it is brilliant

2020 marks 50 years since Dana’s Eurovision glory for Ireland with All Kinds of Everything in The Netherlands. With six subsequent wins under our belts, and still the holders of the title of most Eurovision wins in history, RTÉ have announced Lesley Roy and her song Story of My Life will represent Ireland in Rotterdam this May.

This year, RTÉ invited established songwriters and artists to submit a song for consideration. RTÉ Entertainment, in conjunction with 2FM, then made a shortlist from which Story of My Life, an uplifting pop number, by Lesley Roy, was chosen. For the first time in Irish Eurovision history, RTÉ have selected acclaimed theatre and events production company THISISPOPBABY to work on staging and the creative direction of Ireland's entry this year. With a brand-new direction, could this be the year Ireland restores Eurovision glory?

Talented Dubliner Lesley will take to the stage in Rotterdam this May to sing Story of My Life, a song she co-wrote and produced.

Lesley Roy is a singer/songwriter from Balbriggan Co. Dublin, who splits her time between her home in the East Village in NYC and Ireland. Lesley released her debut album, Unbeautiful, in 2008 on Jive/Sony Records, which was executive produced by Max Martin. As a songwriter, Lesley's career has been prolific, lending her talents to numbers performed by artists including Adam Lambert, Miss Montreal, Medina, Jana Kramer, Marlee Scott and Deorro. A lifelong fan of Eurovision, Lesley Roy said that getting to represent Ireland in 2020 with a song she worked extremely hard on has meant that

Assuming the Eurovision will go ahead, Ireland will perform in at the first semi-final at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday May 12th at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena. Should Ireland progress to the finals, Lesley will once again perform Story of My Life at the arena on Saturday May 16th.