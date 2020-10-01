Ireland’s coffee consumption habits on International Coffee Day

Coffee culture continues to boom across the country, but the people of Ireland have had to adapt their coffee consumption habits as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions. As a nation of coffee drinkers, the majority of coffee enthusiasts (83%) are now preparing their favourite cup of coffee at home, according to Bewley’s research.

The annual Bewley’s Coffee Consumption Report, which looks at Ireland’s coffee consumption habits, is carried out to mark International Coffee Day today. The latest findings examine the changes in purchasing habits and consumer attitudes, as well as the impact the last few months have had on coffee drinkers across the country.

Coffee During COVID

The research shows that a quarter of adults (26%) consumed more coffee than normal during lockdown. Over half of all adults (52%) decreased the number of takeaway coffees they purchased throughout the lockdown and 42% confirm that they now make all of their coffees at home. However, nearly a fifth (19%) of consumers still purchased coffee out of home at least once a week.

As a result of government restrictions and temporary closures, just 2% of the public now only buy takeaway coffees, in comparison with 33% for the same time last year.

Home Brewing

With more people having to prepare coffee at home, 18% of those surveyed have bought a new coffee machine over the past number of months but nearly a third (31%) of the population opted to stick with filter and cafetiere coffee.

Mid-morning appears to be the perfect time to grab a cuppa, with over half (51%) waiting for their elevenses to prepare a cup.

Ireland’s favourite coffee

The Americano was voted Ireland’s favourite coffee for the second year running with 32% preferring it as their choice of brew, with cappuccinos and lattes following in popularity, 24%, and 21% respectively.

While only a third (31%) of Ireland’s coffee drinkers have experimented with plant-based milk, dairy alternatives prove to be popular amongst the younger generation with 68% of 18-24-year-olds, and nearly half (48%) of 25-34-year-olds trying the variations. Almond Milk is the nation’s plant-based alternative of choice, with over a third (36%) choosing it for their coffee, followed by Soya Milk (24%) and Oat Milk (21%).

Ultimately, it all comes down to the taste buds for Irish coffee drinkers, with three quarters (76%) agreeing that taste is the main factor when choosing their favourite coffee.