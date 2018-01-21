Investigations continue following a fatal shooting incident in Dublin

The search for the gunman involved in a fatal shooting in Dublin continues this morning.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple as he sat in his car at the Brideview Halting site in Roanstown yesterday afternoon.

He was discovered by two friends who returned to the vehicle after hearing gunshots.

The State Pathologist and members of the Garda Technical Bureau attended the scene yesterday evening and a forensic examination is due to continue today.

A second scene has been preserved on Crag Ave where a car was located on fire shortly after the incident.

It's understood the victim was aware his life was in danger and had received a formal Garda information letter warning of threats made against him.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room which has been established at Lucan Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station 01-6667300, Ronanstown Garda Station 01-6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.