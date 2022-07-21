Investigation launched as woman dies in ‘unexplained circumstances’

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman was found with serious injuries in Co. Limerick on July 19, 2022.

The woman, aged in her 50’s, was discovered at a residence in Cois Deel, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, at approximately 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she sadly passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The scene at Cois Deel, Rathkeale, was preserved and a technical examination has been conducted.

A post-mortem examination is being conducted by the State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, today, Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Gardaí in Limerick had attended an incident that occurred in the Windmill Street area of Limerick earlier, on the evening of Tuesday, July 19, and enquiries to date suggest that the deceased may have frequented a residence on Windmill Street in the day or days prior to her discovery.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information in relation to these incidents to contact them.

In particular, Gardaí wish to speak to any persons who were in the Windmill Street area of Limerick City or the Cois Deel area of Rathkeale between Sunday, July 17, 2022 and Tuesday, July 19, 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and CCTV) of either area between these dates are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.