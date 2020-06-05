Investigation launched after Gardaí find 8 dogs in the back of van

An investigation has launched after Gardaí seized eight dogs in Tipperary on Thursday, June 4. It is understood that the dogs are worth approximitely €5,000.

Shortly before 8pm Gardaí from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a speed check on the M8 motorway at Ashill, Thurles when they saw a van exceeding the speed limit.

The van was stopped and whilst speaking with driver to Gardaí heard dogs barking in rear of the van. Gardaí searched the van and found eight dogs- lurchers, beagles and a border terrier.

The driver and passenger could give no explanation as to ownership of the dogs, who weren't microchipped. The dogs were seized by Gardaí and are currently in a local animal shelter. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Let's hope the adorable dogs find safe forever homes soon!