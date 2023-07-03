Investigation begins as two Irish teens die on post-exams holiday

Two investigations have begun following the untimely deaths of two Irish teenagers on holiday.

Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall, who were both 18 years of age, lost their lives in separate incidents on the island of Ios in Greece.

The Dublin students had been travelling with a large group of classmates from St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge. The group had been celebrating the end of their Leaving Cert exams.

Last night, the Greek police confirmed that they have opened two different investigations into the teenagers’ deaths.

According to Southern Aegean regional police, Andrew was initially reported missing at around 9pm local time on Saturday night by a concerned friend.

He was last seen in the town of Hora, at around 1:30am in the early hours of Saturday morning. At that time, Andrew then got separated from his friends when making his way back to his accommodation.

Tragically, Andrew’s body was later found by police at around 10:30am on Sunday, lying on rocks in a field. His body showed signs of having fallen, but the distance of the fall is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Greek police have confirmed that Max Wall was found unconscious by a member of the public near the island’s port at around 2pm on Sunday. The emergency services were called and he was quickly transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two bodies will soon undergo post mortem examinations to determine the cause of the boys’ deaths.

The principal of St Michael’s College’s junior school, Lorna Heslin, has written to parents to say that a book of condolence has been opened, and counselling will be offered for those who need it.

“In the school’s history there have been difficult days but this is one of the darkest we have ever experienced. The deaths of two young men as they get ready to embark on the next stage of life is so difficult to accept,” she added.