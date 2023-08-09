Introducing the latest Grey Diamonds limited release by Chupi

Chupi is excited to announce their third release of limited-edition grey diamonds. For those seeking a more distinctive take on their forever ring, each of the grey diamonds are hand-chosen and completely unique from stone to stone. Grey diamonds are much-loved for their uniqueness. Like a fingerprint, no two are alike, featuring a galaxy of carbon inclusions and ranging in shades of opalescent white, silky grey, and dark and stormy tones.

As part of this third limited release of these rare gems, Chupi has created three one-of-a-kind designs: the iconic Hero, the Dewlight, and a new Marquise Ring, all set with unique grey diamonds. The one-of-a-kind incarnation of the iconic Hero Ring features an incredibly striking emerald-cut grey diamond, flanked by two classic baguette-cut diamonds. The one-of-a-kind Dewlight Ring has a stunning oval-cut grey diamond as its centrepiece and is carefully faceted to catch the light – reflecting off a solid 14k gold band and six recycled classic diamonds to create a shimmering effect. The glittering marquise-cut grey diamond is highlighted with two classic trillion-cut diamonds. Handcrafted from your choice of yellow or white recycled, carbon-neutral 14k gold, all three of these one-of-a-kind pieces will be uniquely, truly your own.

Sparkle In The Wild



In addition to the unique, one-of-a-kind pieces, they have five additional stones available so you can choose your own grey diamond and create a ring that’s entirely unique to you. They offer the option to select any of their loose grey diamonds for placement in one of four iconic Chupi settings: You, Me & Magic, Love Is All, Sparkle in the Wild and Darling in the Wild.

You, Me & Magic



Chupi will also be releasing two of their most loved eternity rings set with grey diamonds. Whether you want to pair one with your grey diamond engagement ring or are simply looking for something a little different to mark a significant moment, a grey diamond eternity ring is a perfect choice. The Forever Eternity Ring is set with nine grey diamonds and paired with the Chupi signature hawthorn twig band making it the perfect balance of beauty and strength. The Today Eternity Ring is a delicate eternity ring set with twenty-one small grey diamonds halfway around the band and is a classic addition to any grey lovers jewellery collection.

Love Is All



Previously disregarded as imperfect, they embrace the uniqueness of grey diamonds, finding the true beauty in those imperfections. All grey diamonds adhere to the Kimberley Process Certification standards to ensure that they are consciously selected. This dedication to conscious sourcing (and the increasing scarcity of stones that meet Chupi's standards) means they will curate a selection of grey diamonds as and when they source them.

To choose your own stone, setting, and create an engagement ring that’s truly your own, book an appointment with one of Chupi's jewellery consultants.

Shop the new collections in store now and online at Chupi.com.