Q+A (pronounced ‘Q and A’) are a natural, clean and ingredient focused skincare brand on a mission to demystify skincare.

This UK brand understand that skincare products can be confusing, their mission is to simplify skincare and explain your skin needs through a unique Q+A checklist. All Q+A products are produced at their in-house production facility in Norfolk.

The Power of Naturals

Q+A know the power of naturals. Each product is 98% natural, featuring a range of key natural ingredients that will give you your best complexion yet.

We're saying no to silicones at Q+A: serums use a unique water-based suspension system which differs hugely from formulas suspended in silicone (and other petrochemical bases). It's just as effective and keeps your skincare regime as clean as can be. Look to nature first because we know it's where the best answers can be found!

Want to find out more about the key ingredients used in each formula? You'll find unique information about them on every product page.

Cruelty Free & Vegan-Friendly

No Q+A product has been tested on animals or ever will be. Ingredient partners COSMOS are certified suppliers who put huge resources behind ensuring ethical supply chains. Q+A products are not distributed in territories that require animal testing.

All Q+A products are vegan-friendly, aside from certain moisturiser emulsions which contain beeswax. Please check individual product pages for clarification. All products are free from artificial fragrances and contain no mineral oil!

Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cleanser €9.45/£8.00

The Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cleanser uses gentle and smoothing cleansing agents which boost skin’s moisturisation, rather than leave it feeling dry and tight! The high concentration of vitamins and minerals, including A and E, make this product a powerful hydrator.

Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Coco Betaine and Aloe Vera

Hyaluronic Acid Facial Serum €8.45/£6.95

Enhanced by a range of natural ingredients, this serum will quench even the thirstiest skin, leaving skin velvety soft and feeling fresh. The inclusion of Betaine prevents the product from feeling sticky.

Apply to clean skin prior to moisturising, morning and night. Apply to damp skin for best results.

Key Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Biosaccharide Gum and Betaine

*NEW* Vitamin C Brightening Serum €11.45/£9.50

Brighten and refresh your skin with this antioxidant-rich and hydrating hybrid serum. The unique formula is lightweight and fast-absorbing but still provides the hydration you'd expect from your favourite daily moisturiser. Our Vitamin C is encapsulated in a blend of Volcanic Soil and Hyaluronic Acid, making sure it is super effective against dull and ageing skin, from the first drop to the last!

Apply to clean skin prior to or instead of, moisturising, morning and night. This unique highly moisturising formula is a cross between a serum and moisturiser.

Key Ingredients: Vitamin C and Volcanic Soil

Niacinamide Daily Toner €10.75/£8.50

The Niacinamide (also known as B5) found in Q+A Daily Toner is an essential vitamin that the body can’t produce. It helps to calm redness and blemishes whilst minimising the appearance of pores.

Apply a few drops to a cotton pad and gently apply to your skin, to help remove makeup and skin impurities.

Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid and Aloe Vera

Chamomile Night Cream €15.95/£12.85

A century-old ingredient used for its calming benefits, Chamomile rejuvenates tired, stressed and dry skin. Our Chamomile Night Cream is a super soothing moisturiser that works whilst you sleep to strengthen your skin barrier for a hydrated and fresh complexion. Bisabolol is anti-inflammatory and helps to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, making it a great ingredient for mature and stressed out skin!

Key Ingredients: Chamomile, Bisabolol and Jojoba Seed Oil

A.C.E Warming Gel Mask €10.75/£9.00

This antioxidant rich face mask is packed with your favourite Super Food ingredients. It brightens and rejuvenates your complexion, warming the skin on application, then turning milky as you wash it away! Highly moisturising and deeply nourishing, this honey-coloured face mask is for your most relaxing mask evenings yet! Great for dry skin.

Apply a thick even layer to your skin and massage in for 20-30 seconds. Leave on for 10 minutes. Wash off with warm water.

Key Ingredients: Acai, Cranberry Seed Oil, Camu Camu Berries, Cherry and Algae (Dunaliella Salina)

Stockists:

Chemist Warehouse, Cara Pharmacy, Evergreen Healthfoods, McCabes, McCauley Pharmacy, Shaws and independent pharmacies nationwide