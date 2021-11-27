Interiors: how to create a homely haven, filled with ‘hygge’ & creative pursuits

A new season is approaching, which means a focus on a homely haven, filled with ‘hygge’ and creative pursuits. Søstrene Grene launches their new collection, presenting a series of products that create room for creativity and an invitation for the season’s moments of indoor ‘hygge’.

Inspired by the season’s calm, homely moments, which give rise to unleashing your creative urge, Søstrene Grene’s new collection focuses on creative pursuits and immersion in homely surroundings, presenting a series of novelties within home interior, hobby articles and much more.

The products include soft blankets and cushions in a new chequered look, creative storage solutions in the form of baskets and boxes, as well as candleholders and candles in new innovative shapes and colours. Here are some of our favourite items from this collection:

Storage Baskets (Bamboo) – prices from €24.60

Wool and Cotton Rug €23.30

Side Table (marble) – prices from €48.80

Teddy Cushion (Cotton and Polyester) €13.79

Plaid Blanket (wool) €34.40

You can also discover the sisters’ new selection of hobby articles for all sorts of creative unfolding and handcrafted decoration of the home. You can let your creativity blossom by creating a bouquet of blissful beaded flowers or make your own paper filled bouquet with flowers, herbs, sparkles – whatever your imagination allows!

The collection also presents two new tote bags in collaboration with Plan International. Since 2018, Søstrene Grene has partnered with Plan International, particularly focusing on helping girls and young women out of poverty. For each tote bag sold, Søstrene Grene donates €0.67 to the important cause.

This collection will launch in stores worldwide including Georges Street Dublin 2, Dun Laoghaire, Cork, Limerick, Belfast, Newry and Bangor December 9th 2021 and will be available while stocks last.

For more information on this collection or to check out the many wonderful products Søstrene Grene has to offer, go to www.sostrenegrene.com.