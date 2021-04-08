Interior Goals! How to style your home using natural & earthy decor

With all of us spending so much time at home lately, it means that we’re now more aware of our surroundings than ever before. If you’re feeling in need of a change then there’s no better time to switch up your home decor and get creative!

Is your home feeling a tad drab and dated? One of our favourite home shops, The Organised Store, has come out with a stunning boho collection which would be absolutely perfect for any home refresh.

They’re brand new range is all about bringing the outdoors inside, embracing the beauty of nature at home and making the most out of the space you have. Why not combine great home decor from The Organised Store with this season's current trends and transform that dull space within your home into your very own indoor oasis.

With the growing trend of living green and increasing time spent in our homes, there’s a desire to make these homes reflect the outdoors. No matter your living arrangements, biophilic interior design creates a calming space and the use of natural textures can bring comfort and warmth to interior spaces.

For stylish storage solutions, The Organised Store has a variety of straw and seagrass baskets available. Their convenient size and neutral palette are the perfect choice to give your space a fresh, organised look for spring and an easy way to clear clutter. These storage baskets range from €29.95 – €49.95 depending on size.

If you’re looking for more of a compact storage option, then we highly recommend their Seagrass Foldable Baskets, which create that sought after boho vibe, and act as handy storage for blankets, scarves or even a planter. Available in small and large sizes, these Foldable Baskets range from €15.95 – €21.95.

They also have vintage inspired bathroom essentials from their Bath Series to create an authentic and retro look. The shape is inspired by old ceramic vases and jars from the 60’s and the series consists of a soap dispenser with a metal pump and a container for toothbrushes for €14.95. Doubling down on adaptability, the series can also be used as a hand soap dispenser and dish brush holder at the kitchen sink.

You can check out their full collection online, at www.organisedstore.ie or visit The Organised Store in Dundrum Town Centre once they are allowed to open again under the new lockdown measures.