Intelligent masks – the future of beauty if you’re time starved

Many of us lead busy lives between working, families and even home schooling but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a little time for yourself. Beauty and skincare routines are important for maintaining skin health and keeping our skin looking young and fresh, but it can also be a moment of mindfulness. Five minutes away from the madness for you. Patchology’s intelligent masks and hydrogels deliver potent ingredients straight to your cells without any going to waste so you can get maximum effects with minimal effort. Patchology patches deliver results quicker than any normal cream or serum, ensuring Patchology’s stellar ingredients are absorbed into the deepest layers of the skin within 5 minutes. It’s that easy. Here are some of Patchology’s favourite quick beauty products that will really help maximise the time you have.

Flashpatch Hydrating Lip Gels – 5 pack €12.00

Say goodbye to chapped lips with these hydrating lip gels. Quickly moisturize and soften your pout. Our HydraSurge5™ Moisture System features advanced hydrogel patch technology that sends the most powerful moisturizing ingredients to your lips faster. Niacinamide, Peptides and Green Tea Extract soothe and deliver anti-aging benefits.

Patchology moodpatches 5 pack – €12.00

Patchology’s soothing moodpatches are designed to help you unwind and enjoy some you time. Each ingredient will soothe and calm the skin! For example, these aromatherapy moodpatches are infused with calming ingredients like lavender and calendula to ease any irritation, anti-inflammatory Cannabis Seed Oil calms stressed skin with Gamma-Linoleic Acid and coconut extract and lotus flower to hydrate.

Lip service gloss to balm treatment – €12.00

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and honey for a fix of hydration. This distinctive lip treatment locks the good stuff in for ultimate suppleness. Patchology’s lip service has the look and feel of a lip gloss but transforms into a nourishing balm to keep those lips soft and nourished.

Perfect ten self-warming hand mask – €10.00

Salons closed? Fear not! Patchology’s self-warming and softening hand mask uses the same insulation technology as space blankets, it locks in your natural body heat to allow the coconut-infused formula inside to better penetrate the skin. Ten glorious minutes later, chapped and dry hands are rejuvenated, cuticles are softened, and you’re that much more relaxed!

Put your best foot forward – €10.00

Treatments for the heart and sole! Soak in natural skin conditioners with this ultra-softening, restorative foot mask. The innovative insulated booties help you achieve your ideal level of personal coziness—using the same technology as space blankets. These insulated booties will lock in heat and moisture and refresh hard-working feet in just ten minutes. You’ll emerge with smoother and softer feet just in time for sandal season.

Poshpeel Pedicure – €12.50

When life has been keeping you on your toes treat your feet to a PoshPeel™ Pedi Cure. The concentrated ingredients in the Activating Essence—an Advanced AHA + BHA Botanical Blend—dissolve dead skin and exfoliate rough patches, while botanical extracts brighten.

Breakout box 3-in-1 blemish fighting kit – €18.00

Blemish shrinking salicylic acid dots

Pop on at the first signs of a breakout. With a potent blend of Salicylic Acid and Tea Tree Oil, these patches dissolve dead skin cells, and target skin problems before they erupt. Start getting over your blemish, stat.

Pore-clearing anti-blemish dots

When blemishes pop up and you need next-level pore vacuuming, these patches work double, absorbing the impurity while protecting from fidgety fingers. Say bye-bye to blemishes with these little anti-imperfection dots.

Detoxifying charcoal nose strips

Evacuate dirt, excess sebum, and dead skin cells to decongest and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores. Charcoal and Moroccan Lava Clay act as a magnet for grime, while Witch Hazel casts an invisibility spell on oil and redness. Peel and reveal.

Little Helper Energy and Sleep supplements – €11.00

Skip the daily slump and boost your energy level. These tropical fruit flavoured energy supplement strips get the party started with Caffeine, Green Tea, and your daily dose of Vitamin D. Here to keep you functioning steadily.

A deep restful sleep has health benefits that impact your well-being way beyond the next day. These honey-herbal flavoured sleep supplement strips help you relax so you can fall asleep faster and wake up feeling refreshed.

Patchology is a lifestyle brand focused on productivity– enhancing beauty solutions and supported by the best ingredients delivered via unique, patented patch technologies. Not only is Patchology cruelty-free, but has lots of vegan options available too. Whatever your speed, the products will not only fulfil its promise, but fit your life and the time you have.