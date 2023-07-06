SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Instantly hydrate, repair & illuminate with Trilogy’s new Liquid Gold

by

If there’s one trend that never stops trending, it’s beautiful skin. And, while make-up fads come and go, glowing, dewy, low-maintenance skin works both as a base for make-up and on its own. But how do we get a daily glow as well as long-lasting hydration and repair? Meet Instant Glow Rosehip Oil.

Trilogy's latest innovation combines the long-term benefits of our beloved Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, with responsibly sourced mica for a golden glow and instant illumination. It’s silky to the touch and when you use it daily, it nourishes and repairs skin while making you think twice about opting for make-up.

This liquid gold power packed glass dropper bottle contains:

  • Rich in omegas and a Trilogy icon, our Rosehip oil is cold pressed to guarantee a minimum 80% omegas 3,6, and 9 to hydrate and restore skin.
  • Nature-identical and sustainably sourced mica pigments in shades of copper, sunflower gold, and iridescent pearl give its warm and sheer hue.
  • Exclusive-to-Trilogy VanilleActiv2 is a new anti-ageing lipid that supports collagen production. Extracted from would-be-wasted vanilla beans, it’s our newest ingredient innovation.
  • Derived from olives, Squalane is an oil-like emollient.
  • Help replenish skin’s natural moisture with Macadamia Oil and Avocado Oil.

How to Use:

After cleansing and toning (and applying any serums), take one to two pumps of Instant Glow and massage into your face, neck and decolletage for a sun-kissed glow. This silky formula makes for a smooth base before applying make-up, or even mixed with your foundation for coverage with an extra glow.

Where to Find:

Trilogy Instant Glow Rosehip Oil has an RRP €40.95 (30ml). 

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, The Hopsack, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.