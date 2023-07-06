Instantly hydrate, repair & illuminate with Trilogy’s new Liquid Gold

If there’s one trend that never stops trending, it’s beautiful skin. And, while make-up fads come and go, glowing, dewy, low-maintenance skin works both as a base for make-up and on its own. But how do we get a daily glow as well as long-lasting hydration and repair? Meet Instant Glow Rosehip Oil.

Trilogy's latest innovation combines the long-term benefits of our beloved Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, with responsibly sourced mica for a golden glow and instant illumination. It’s silky to the touch and when you use it daily, it nourishes and repairs skin while making you think twice about opting for make-up.

This liquid gold power packed glass dropper bottle contains:

Rich in omegas and a Trilogy icon, our Rosehip oil is cold pressed to guarantee a minimum 80% omegas 3,6, and 9 to hydrate and restore skin.

Nature-identical and sustainably sourced mica pigments in shades of copper, sunflower gold, and iridescent pearl give its warm and sheer hue.

Exclusive-to-Trilogy VanilleActiv2 is a new anti-ageing lipid that supports collagen production. Extracted from would-be-wasted vanilla beans, it’s our newest ingredient innovation.

Derived from olives, Squalane is an oil-like emollient.

Help replenish skin’s natural moisture with Macadamia Oil and Avocado Oil.

How to Use:

After cleansing and toning (and applying any serums), take one to two pumps of Instant Glow and massage into your face, neck and decolletage for a sun-kissed glow. This silky formula makes for a smooth base before applying make-up, or even mixed with your foundation for coverage with an extra glow.

Where to Find:

Trilogy Instant Glow Rosehip Oil has an RRP €40.95 (30ml).

Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, The Hopsack, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.