Inspiring diary for 2021 – such a lovely gift

Let’s face it 2020 has been an odd year – so much so that we are half thinking of putting up the Christmas tree and calling it a year! So, when it comes to something that draws us towards a fresh start in 2021, we are instantly attracted.

Next year, we want to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be and that’s why Pat Kane at reuzi is already starting to plan for the new year with the We Should All Be Feminists: the Desk Diary 2021.

Jot down your plans and dreams in this beautiful hardback, elastic hinged desk diary by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Chimamanda is the award-winning author of Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, The Thing Around Your Neck, Americanah, and We Should All Be Feminists. Start your year off on the right foot and be inspired to be exactly who you want to be in 2021. After all, as Chimamanda says: 'It's not your job to be likeable. It's your job to be yourself.'

It has a week to week view alongside inspiring and powerful quotes and photographs of Chimamanda herself.

We think it would be a gorgeous Christmas gift too – it costs €22 and you can buy it early in-store or online here.