Inside the ivy-covered castle that is Tommy Hilfiger’s home

The sprawling estate was featured in Architectural Digest back in 2017, after undergoing a complete renovation by Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee.

Tommy Hilfiger has put his landmark Connecticut estate on the market. The fashion designer, 69, is selling his stunning country home in Greenwich for a snip at $47.5m (€40m).

The home featured in Architectural Digest back in March 2017 having had a no-expense spared meticulous renovation by Hilfiger and his wife former fashion model-turned financier (commodities broker) Dee Ocleppo. The property is huge – it sits on 22.39 acres and has stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.

The home was originally built in 1939 leaning on design elements from France and England with chateau turrets, ivy-clad walls and park-like formal gardens. The estate also includes a swimming pool and tennis court which is surrounded by formal buxus hedging.

The home comes in at a whopping 13,344 square-foot (just for comparison, a regular 3 bed semi is normally 1,00 square-feet so it is big. Very big). It boasts six bedrooms with each bedroom having a dressing room and two bathrooms along with a study.

This home was built for entertainment – it includes a theatre, a game room and a wine cellar.

A guest cottage, greenhouse and detached four-bay garage complete this rare jewel, artfully remastered as a timeless yet modern home.

The American designer previously opened the doors to the grand estate back in 2017, when the then recently renovated home graced the pages of Architectural Digest.

“You can’t have a house like this and make it Americana,” he said at the time of the home. “It’s an English manor with French details. And we wanted to preserve that feeling of being in a European country home with the carved-oak panelling and a patina that is authentic, and a bit worn.” Hilfiger commented.

“We knew it needed a lot of work, but we also knew that this would be our home,” his wife added of the home, which took almost six years to finish restoring.

Originally designed by noted architect Greville Rickard and built in 1939 for real estate magnate Charles V. Paterno, this estate later became the home of famed financier and art patron Joseph H. Hirshhorn, who displayed his art collection and sculpture garden there before gifting it to the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington.

If you have had a recent lottery win, the listing agent for the property is Janet Milligan of Sotheby’s International Realty Greenwich Brokerage.

All photos by Samuel Rodriguez and Steve Rossi for Sotheby's International Realty.