Mike Thalassitis died by suicide after taking cocaine and alcohol

Mike Thalassitis passed away by suicide after consuming alcohol and cocaine, according to an inquest.

The Love Island star was found dead on March 15, after being found hanged in a North London park.

The inquest at North London Coroner’s Court ruled the 26-year-old's death as a suicide, with his cause of death ruled as cerebral hypoxia by hanging.

There was both cocaine and alcohol found in his system as well as Fluoxetine, an anti-depressant.

The reality TV star was found by a jogger, the whose statement was read out in court.

She said, ''At around 9.25pm I was jogging around Church Street recreational ground, however, I know this to be Latimer Park. A man was walking a dog so I changed my direction running along the tree line.''

She continued, ''Through the trees, I saw a man, I looked again and I thought the man was floating. I looked up and saw the rope and the man was hanging. I didn’t know what to do and I called my friend who said I should call the police.''

She added, ''I hung up the call to my friend and called the police to report what I found. I stayed on the phone speaking to the operator until I saw the two police officers enter the park. I briefly spoke to PC Emma Clawson. She told me to go home and she would call me. I did not approach the man or touch him. He was wearing a black jacket, black hat, black shoes.''

PC Emma Clawson revealed that a black notebook was found near Mike’s body with notes addressed to his family about his intentions to end his life.

Mike is the second star of Love Island to take his own life, with Series 2 contestant Sophie Gradon being found dead at her parents home in June 2018 aged 32-years-old.