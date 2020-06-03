innocent Ireland giving away free knit kits to help Age Action

If you're looking for a new hobby to keep you occupied during lockdown then why not give knitting a go? Trust us, it is actually pretty relaxing and it's the perfect way to cut down on your screen-time. innocent Ireland has teamed up with Age Action to get the country knitting.

Age Action has adapted its services to ensure that older people in Ireland can stay informed, connected and supported during the COVID-19 pandemic. innocent are helping out by making hundreds of free knitting kits available to get people knitting a bit early this year for The Big Knit 2021.

Speaking about the campaign, Laura O’Connell Brand Manager for innocent Ireland said: “We’ve been supporting Age Action for over ten years and we’re delighted to be able to help out during these tricky times. Since 2008, innocent have been asking some older people, and some younger people, to knit little woolly hats. These hats will eventually go on our smoothies, and for each one sold, 30c is donated to Age Action. This year, we want to call knitters a bit early to keep people entertained during Covid-19 and generate awareness for the Age Action Connect, Inform, Support initiative.”

To get people started on their little hats, innocent have made 500 little knitting starter kits available, for free. Every kit will be available from Irish online wool shop, Springwools, and people can avail of them by using the promo code BIGKNIT2020 when applying. Simply search ‘Big Knit Bundle’ on Springwools.ie to find them.

Head of Fundraising for Age Action, Caroline O’Connell praised the campaign, "Age Action is delighted to have the support of innocent, who have assisted us in raising vital funds for our work through The Big Knit for many years. As well as offering free Big Knit Bundles to 500 people, innocent have also made a very generous donation towards our COVID-19 Emergency Services at a time when our support has never been more needed or in demand.

"This contribution is very much appreciated, and we would like to thank everyone in innocent for their long-standing partnership and for allowing us to enable older people to stay informed, connected and supported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in Ireland.”