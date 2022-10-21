SHEmazing!
Influencer Erika Fox announces engagement to boyfriend Tommy

Congratulations are in order for Irish social media star Erika Fox as she announces her engagement to boyfriend Tommy O’Callaghan. 

The blogger, who goes by the name Retro Flame and is currently based in New York, took to Instagram to announce the wonderful news to her 162K followers.

Erike shared a collection of gorgeous snaps of her and Tommy on the beach in The Hamptons. In some of the pictures, Tommy is down on one knee, while others show the couple posing with the gorgeous ring on Erika’s finger.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

THe loved-up couple are surrounded by candles and white roses as Tommy pops the big question. 

Fox simply captioned the post, “YES!!!!”, followed by ring, crying face and heart emojis.

Many pals of the influencer rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their exciting new chapter.

Up Cosmetics co-founder Pippa O’Connor wrote, “Huge congratulations. How beautiful”, while lifestyle blogger Louise Cooney penned, “Awh huge congrats guys”.

Stylist Clémintine MacNeice added, “Aww amazing news!! Huge congrats to you both”.

Erika then told the cute story of the surprise proposal on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she thought she was doing a photoshoot, but instead saw her boyfriend on one knee.

She explained, “I’m honestly still a bit shook from it all”, before telling the tale. 

“Incase you missed it, I went to The Hamptons yesterday to shoot my new loulerie collection (as I thought !! Lol) and this was me dressed in the first look going down the water to test the lighting. Hence the coat and random shoes… which I know now why kaelin wasn’t happy with me wearing and the tag was even still on the blazer”.

“Little did I know what was waiting to the left”, she added before the camera pans to Tommy waiting for her on the beach with the romantic proposal setting ready and waiting. 

