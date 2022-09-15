Influencer Dominique Nugent pleads with fans to help find her engagement ring

Irish influencer Dominique Nugent has experienced a nightmare come to life as she has done what every bride-to-be would consider to be their worst nightmare- she has lost her engagement ring!

Dominique and her financé Paddy got engaged in August while they were on holiday together.

Dominique explained what happened on her Instagram Stories, telling her 126K followers that she was at the opening for the new Penneys shop at The Square shopping centre in Tallaght, and after leaving the event, noticed her ring was missing.

Credit: Instagram

Nugent shared a snap of the gorgeous ring along with the caption, “I lost my engagement ring tonight. I’m actually devastated! I had it leaving Penneys on the bottom level of the @thesqtallaght and walked out to the bottom floor car park facing the Brass Fox”.

“The staff have been so helpful but no one has come across it and we have been searching the last few hours. It had a plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was too loose on me”.

In a final plea to her followers, Dominique added, “If anyone comes across it please message me it has sentimental value to me”.

In a video posted later to her Stories, the influencer tearfully said, “I’m so sad that I lost it. Fingers crossed someone finds it. Thanks to everyone that shared it”.

She also went on to thank the staff who helped her look for the ring, and to thank people who had been messaging her with photos and videos from the night where it looks like her ring could be spotted, but unfortunately, turned out not to be hers.

Sharing an update on her Stories this morning, Dominique said that more of her friends and family looked for the ring in the car park today, but to no avail. "I know there are much worse things going on in the world but I don't know why I feel so emotional over it".

After Paddy got down on one knee just last month, Dominique revealed, “The whole night felt like a dream and I didn’t want it to end. My heart has never felt so full of happiness and love. He walked back into my life 18 months ago and made me realise what its like to be truly loved by someone”.

“From our first date I felt like everything that happened in my life had been leading me back to him and into what would become the best time of my life".