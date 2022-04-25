Influencer Claudine Kehoe gives birth to baby girl and reveals beautiful name

Irish Influencer Claudine Kehoe is now a mum! Claudine has announced the special news that she and her fiancé Ryan have welcomed the birth of their first child, and we absolutely adore the name they chose.

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, Claudine shared a series of stunning snaps featuring their beautiful baby girl, revealing her sweet name in the caption.

Claudine and Ryan decided to name their darling daughter Effie Lowe Platts. “Arrived into the world on the 21/04/22 making our lives complete,” the fashion influencer wrote in the caption, adding, “We couldn’t be anymore in love with her. The most perfect little girl.”

The name Effie is a shortened version of the name Euphemia which was popular in the mid 1800’s. It’s of Greek origins and means ‘well-spoken’.

In these gorgeous black and white photos, Claudine’s 106K followers were given their first glimpse at her tiny tot. In the first sweet snap little Effie is sleeping soundly in a baby nest, with a little sign that reads, ‘Hello World’ resting beside her head.

We also get a snapshot of Ryan carrying his daughter out of the hospital as well as a sweet photo of Effie’s first bath.

Claudine’s friends and fans soon flocked to the comment section to wish the influencer congratulations, including Claudine’s sister Ashley Kehoe, who excitedly wrote, “I can’t believe how perfect she is. love you both so much,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“Aw so gorgeous massive congratulations xxx,” gushed fellow influencer Bonnie Ryan, meanwhile, Michelle Regazzoli Stone (aka @mrsmakeup_ie) commented, “Congratulations to you both Effie is absolutely beautiful just like her Mama.”

Congratulations to both Claudine and Ryan on the birth of their first bundle of joy!