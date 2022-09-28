Influencer Belle Azzure posts gorgeous snaps from Donegal wedding

Irish influencer Dearbhla Toal, who goes by the name Belle Azzure, tied the knot to her long-time love Harry Silke in Donegal last Friday, September 23.

Today, Dearbhla has delighted her followers by sharing stunning photos and videos from her and Harry’s big day.

Taking to Instagram she posted a collection of photos from her and Harry holding up their wedding bands while smiling from ear to ear, to group photos of the groomsmen and bridesmaids, including Derabhla’s maid of honour fashion blogger Louise Cooney.

Other pictures include their three-tiered wedding cake, decorated with a suitcase, world map and compass, and the beautiful location of the wedding, Lough Eske Castle in Co.Donegal.

The mum-of-one also shared videos from the afterparty, one showing an Irish dance performance, another with a band playing traditional Irish music.

Dearbhla captioned the lovely post, “Best Day Ever. #wedding #brideandgroom”.

Many followers of the lifestyle blogger wasted no time in heading to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Dearbhla and Harry, as well as complimenting how gorgeous everything looked.

One follower penned, “Congrats Dearbhla and Harry! You all looked stunning! Enjoy the celebrations”. A second wrote, “Congratulations both! You looked stunning!”.

“Massive congratulations to you both!! Super exciting!! Wishing you all the happiness and love”, added another.

The pair first met 14 years ago and got engaged in 2018. They had originally planned to tie the knot in 2020, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, they had to postpone the event multiple times until this month.

They welcomed their first child into the world in June 2021. They had a beautiful little boy named Cillian.