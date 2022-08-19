Infant tragically passes away following road traffic collision in Roscommon

An infant has sadly passed away following a fatal road traffic collision in Co.Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision near Ballinagare in Co.Roscommon this morning, Friday, August 19, 2022.

The collision occurred shortly after 9am when a jeep collided with a male infant.

The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased. His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported to the Gardaí or emergency services.

A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this difficult time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.